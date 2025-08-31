The Bok Women are a much-improved version of that team from a year ago and would have expected to give the Italians a run for their money.
Bok Women create their own bit of history
SA qualify for first World Cup quarterfinal with hard-fought victory over Italy
The Springbok Women created history when they qualified for a first World Cup quarterfinal in their fifth attempt by beating Italy 29-24 in a tightly contested Pool D match at the York Community Stadium on Sunday.
SA loose forward Catha Jacobs called it “the most important match in our history” in the days leading up to the match, referring to the fact that SA had never before progressed from the group stage of a World Cup.
And they managed to come out on top after a to-and-fro battle against a determined Italian side.
SA scored five tries to four and managed to keep Italy at bay at the death to trigger wild celebrations.
The Boks, ranked 12th in the world, came into the fixture riding the crest of the wave after having dispatched Brazil 66-6 in their opening Pool D match last Sunday.
The coaching staff would have impressed on them all week that Italy (ranked eighth) would pose a much greater threat than the world’s No 25 side.
The players would have also known that SA had lost all three of their previous encounters against Gli Azzurre, their most recent defeat a 23-19 scoreline at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town in October 2024.
The Bok Women are a much-improved version of that team from a year ago and would have expected to give the Italians a run for their money.
Italy were also seeking redemption after losing their first match 24-0 to group favourites France, also last Sunday.
But it was the South Africans who got off to a fast start when No 8 Aseza Hele bulldozed her way over the try line from a dominant scrum advantage in the second minute.
The Bok Women then enjoyed a generous spell of possession and were in control in the scrums and the result was a beautiful try rounded off by fullback Nadine Roos, who collected the ball after a sniping run from flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg.
Italy finally opened their World Cup points account in the 24th minute when fullback Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi took advantage of extra numbers out wide to score.
SA bounced back on the half-hour when left wing Ayanda Malinga sped away after some good work by first Janse van Rensburg and then Roos as the score moved to 17-5.
But Italy narrowed the gap to 17-12 when hooker Vittoria Vecchini bundled her way over on an inside line for centre Michela Sillari to convert ahead of the halftime break.
Italy levelled matters soon after the restart as they stormed through the blindside channel for flank Francesca Sgorbini to score.
SA tightened up their discipline and reverted to making use of their stronger pack to regain ascendancy, which led to replacement prop Yonela Ngxingolo forcing her way over for Byrhandre Dolf to convert with 20 minutes remaining.
But the Italians were not going away and 10 minutes later, after a period of sustained pressure on the SA try line, prop Saya Seye eventually got the five-pointer and centre Beatrice Rigoni added the extra two from the tee.
SA snatched the lead again when Sinazo Mcatshulwa scored after a series of mauls. That would prove to be the deciding try.
Scorers:
SA: Tries: Aseza Hele, Nadine Roos, Ayanda Malinga, Yonela Ngxingolo, Sinazo Mcatshulwa. Conversions: Byrhandre Dolf (2).
Italy: Tries: Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, Vittoria Vecchini, Francesca Sgorbini, Sara Seye. Conversions: Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni.
