Boks must counter All Blacks’ X-factor, says Flannery
New Zealand rival’s maul another challenge
Plans are being hatched by the Springboks to counter the All Blacks’ dazzling back division speedsters who will bring an X-factor element to Saturday’s Test in Auckland, assistant coach Jerry Flannery says.
All eyes will be on Eden Park when the Boks look to break their hoodoo of not winning a match at the venue since 1937 (kickoff 9.05am SA time)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.