Kwaru gunning for Top 12 promotion
Strong start to season in Middle 12 club competition raises hopes of return to top tier
Determined to live up to its proud reputation of being Gqeberha's flagship township club rugby team, Kwaru are gunning to regain their former glory by winning promotion to the Grand Challenge Top 12 competition, general manager Sibulelo Fati says.
Kwaru are currently campaigning in the lower Middle 12 Division, but a strong start to the 2025 season has raised hopes of a much-anticipated return to the top tier...
