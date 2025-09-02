Women’s win inspires Boks to bust hoodoo, says Rassie
SA out to break All Blacks’ 50-match unbeaten streak at Eden Park
A history-making World Cup win by the Springbok Women has provided the men’s team with additional inspiration to bust their Eden Park hoodoo against the All Blacks on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus says.
Erasmus got up in the middle of the night in New Zealand to watch SA beat Italy 29-24 in a tightly contested Pool D match at the York Community Stadium on Sunday...
