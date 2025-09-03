Boks zoned in for brutal dogfight — RG Snyman
A fired-up Springbok side are zoned in and ready for a brutal dogfight in the trenches when they take on the All Blacks at their formidable Eden Park citadel on Saturday, lock RG Snyman says.
The All Blacks are defending an unbeaten run of 50 matches at the iconic Auckland venue and this incredible record has raised the stakes for both teams (kickoff 9.05am SA time)...
