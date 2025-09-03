Facing All Blacks at Eden Park is massive, says Kolbe
Bok flyer expected to be included in SA's starting line-up
An opportunity to play your first game at Eden Park against the top-ranked All Blacks in front of a sell-out 50,000 crowd will be a massive occasion and one to savour, Bok star Cheslin Kolbe said.
Adding extra spice to an already momentous showdown is the statistic that the Boks are bidding to bust a hoodoo of not winning at the venue since 1937...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.