Rugby

Elephants braced for physical Bulldogs battle

Premium
04 September 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

The EP Elephants are expecting a tough physical encounter when they face the Border Bulldogs in a SA Rugby Under-21 Shield clash at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday, coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver says.

Both teams crashed to defeats last week and will be desperate for the points on offer in a third-round clash at the NMU campus (kickoff 3pm)...

