Kriel will lead Bok charge on All Blacks’ fortress
Regular skipper Kolisi backs captaincy decision as centre takes over for Eden Park showdown
Jesse Kriel will lead SA’s charge to breach the walls of New Zealand’s famed Eden Park fortress on Saturday despite regular skipper Siya Kolisi being included in the Springboks’ starting line-up for their biggest game of the season.
Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus said it had been decided Kriel would captain the side after Kolisi was touch-and-go for the match earlier in the week, having picked up a niggle a few weeks ago...
