Bulldogs down EP in U21 Shield clash
The EP Elephants slumped to a second consecutive defeat when they were beaten 35-31 by the Border Bulldogs in a SA Rugby Under 21 Shield clash at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday.
Livewire Bulldogs scrumhalf Sinalo Jivana played a key role in his team’s win, scoring two tries and booting three penalties and two conversions...
