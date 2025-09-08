Progress thrash Park in crunch Top 12 clash
Defending champions Kruisfontein keep top four hopes alive with convincing victory over Despatch Oostelikes
The pecking order behind front-runners Gardens and Harlequins became more apparent after Progress thrashed Park 50-22 in a Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash on Saturday.
Thanks to a vital win on the road at Londt Park, Progress (58 points) solidified their place at third on the table while Park remained at No 4, level with Kruisfontein United (both on 49)...
