Erasmus remains focused on Boks’ squad depth despite All Blacks defeat

The Springboks' goal always is to win Test matches, but despite the bitter feeling of defeat in Saturday's crunch clash with New Zealand at Eden Park, coach Rassie Erasmus is still determined to broaden his player base ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

South Africa's 2019 and 2023 World Cup successes were built in large part on squad depth. Performances this year have been largely underwhelming, and on Saturday in Auckland when they lost 24-17, they were their own worst enemies with an error-strewn display.

Erasmus has made seven personnel changes and two positional switches for Saturday's second clash with the All Blacks in Wellington. He said these were not only in reaction to that disappointing showing, but also with the bigger picture in mind.

“It would have been paradise if we’d won last weekend and still made the changes we planned,” Erasmus said.