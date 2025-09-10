Rugby

Team work is key for high-riding Hankey Villagers

Middle 12 division club pushing hard for promotion to Top 12

Premium
10 September 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Determination and team work are two of the pillars which have laid rock solid foundations for Hankey Villagers' strong push for promotion to the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition, head coach Kirstin Walsh said.

Villagers, along with Jeffreys Bay, Kwaru and Missionvale, are the front-runners in what is expected to be a thrilling end to the Middle 12 division over the next couple of weeks...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

How the World Cup 2026 Could Change Soccer in America
Extreme heat, US immigration policies affect fan turnout ahead of 2026 FIFA ...

Most Read