Elephants have backs to wall in U21 Shield
EP's misfiring Elephants will have their backs to the wall when they face the high-riding Boland Cavaliers in a make-or-break SA Rugby Under-21 Shield clash in Porterville on Saturday.
The Elephants' hopes of making the playoffs could go up in smoke if they lose against the defending champions at Pella Park (kickoff 2pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.