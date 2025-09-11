Pressure on at both ends of Top 12 log
Park and Kruisfontein in dogfight for playoff berths as Oostelikes and Barbarians battle to avoid relegation
There will be no room for the faint-hearted when the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition reaches a climax over the next few weeks.
Teams at both ends of the log are waiting anxiously in rugby's last-chance saloon as they prepare for last-ditch stands to achieve their goals...
