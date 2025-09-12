Damian Willemse excited to be part of new-look backline

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse admitted that while switching to inside centre this week against the All Blacks in Wellington is a different challenge for him, he is excited to be in the new-look backline selected by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus.
Willemse, who will start in the No 12 jersey for SA for the first time, will join forces with Canan Moodie in a hard-running midfield combination, pairing with Cheslin Kolbe, Ethan Hooker and Aphelele Fassi in the back three, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Cobus Reinach at halfback.
He said they had been working around the clock to nail down the detail required to enter Saturday’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship match as well prepared as possible.
“I played inside centre a few years ago, and I’ve played in the position as a replacement for the Boks, so there are aspects that are new for me, but I’m excited about the opportunity to link up with Sacha and the other backline players,” Willemse said on Thursday.
“I think this is the first match that I will be playing with Sacha at flyhalf, but we’ve been working hard this week to align on how we play, and also with the other players from an attack and defence point of view, so we are ready for whatever the All Blacks throw at us.”
While the Springboks will be desperate to bounce back from their disappointing 24-17 defeat last weekend at Eden Park to stay in the running for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship title, the All Blacks will be equally psyched up after last week’s result and to make up for suffering four defeats in a row against the Boks before that match — a situation Willemse was wary of.
“We are expecting another physical game, which is what they always deliver,” Willemse said.
“There are close margins in Test rugby, and last week we had an opportunity to secure a draw, but we were unable to do so.
“So, we know this is going to be another epic encounter.
“Obviously, we can’t change what happened last week, but we had a thorough review of the match and we’ve put it behind us.
“Our focus is now squarely on Saturday’s matchup, and hopefully we can play well and get the desired result.
“It’s going to be a physical and hard match, but for us it’s all about nailing our roles on the field.”
Springbok replacement hooker Marnus van der Merwe was equally excited about the game, which will mark his first against the All Blacks.
“This is the first time I’ll be facing them, and though there are nerves and excitement, my main objective is to go out there and do the best I can.
“They are the No 1 team in the world, so this is a massive occasion for all of us, and we are all determined to go out there and give everything.”
The match kicks off at 9.05am (SA time).
Damian Willemse excited to be part of new-look backline
Inside centre says Boks ‘ready for whatever the All Blacks throw at us’
Image: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU /BACKPAGEPIX
