EP totally outplayed by Boland in second half, says coach
EP were totally outplayed in the second half when they crashed to a heavy 50-12 defeat against the Boland Cavaliers in a SA Rugby Under-21 Shield clash on Saturday, coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.
The Elephants were still in the fight when they trailed 14-7 at halftime, but they were blown away by a ferocious second half onslaught from the Bolanders at Pella Park in Porterville...
