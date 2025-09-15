Rugby declared winner after emotional Kariega derby

“You showed up, you sang, you stood together. You proved that even in the shadow of tragedy, the light of our rugby culture cannot be dimmed,” he said.
“From Gardens to Progress, from players to supporters—yesterday, we all won.”
EP Rugby ruled the game could be played, at the earlier kickoff time of 3pm, because the Central Field was completely fenced around the perimeters of the playing surface.
Progress named bustling centre Gustav Meyer as their man of the match because of his powerful presence in the midfield.
“Your presence in the midfield alone showed pure aura and your defence was relentless,” Progress said in a tribute.
“Your hard running lines and metres gained was sublime and your overall contribution to the game helped us bag the W.”
Despite losing, Gardens retained top place on the log with 73 points from 17 outings and Progress remained third with 63 points.
Harlequins took a firm grip in second place with 69 points when they beat Park 31-17 at the Adcock Stadium.
That loss resulted in Park slipping out of the top four after Kruisfontein United beat Brumbies 32-24 in Humansdorp.
The focus of attention was on the Kariega derby after uncertainty over whether one of the most eagerly awaited games on the club calendar would take place.
Less than a month ago, another Gardens rugby star, Allezahr de Bruin, was gunned down in his home.
In another tragic shooting, Progress player Jade-Lee Booysen was shot dead when an armed man entered a sports bar and opened fire.
The first round match between the sides at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium ended in chaos after the referee was forced to abandon the game after a crowd invasion.
Some time after the match ended, a fan Morne Matill, was shot in his neck and chest behind the pavilion.
“On Saturday it was more than just a rugby match,” Johnson said.
“It was a moment of healing, courage, and unity in the face of pain.
“We want to start by congratulating Progress Rugby Club.
“To step onto the field after the heartbreak of losing a teammate is something words can hardly capture.
“Your performance was a tribute of honour and love, not just to the jersey you wear, but to the brother you lost.
“You played with heart, and you deserved the victory.
“To our own Gardens family, we are proud of you.
“You carried yourselves with dignity, respect, and determination.
“Win or lose, yesterday proved once again that Gardens is not just a club, but a home where values are stronger than results.
“We also acknowledge the efforts of the SA Police Service.
“While there were a few arrests made, the speed of their reaction and the way they managed to de-escalate tensions must be applauded.
“Their visible presence ensured that the focus returned to the game, and that both teams and supporters could feel safe.
“Yesterday wasn’t only about a scoreline — it was about two teams carrying the weight of history, pain, and pride, yet still showing that rugby has the power to bring us together.”
Results:
Top 12: Harlequins 31 Park 17, Progress 33 Gardens 19, Joubertina 15 United Barbarians 15, Star of Hope 43 Despatch Oostelikes 13, Kruisfontein United 32 Brumbies 24, Trying Stars 17 NMU Madibaz 29.
Saturday's fixtures:
Top 12: Progress v Trying Stars, Joubertina United v Park, Kruisfontein United v United Barbarians, Star of Hope v Gardens, Brumbies v Despatch Oostelikes, NMU Madibaz v Harlequins.
Rugby declared winner after emotional Kariega derby
Progress bring end to Garden's unbeaten run in Top 12
