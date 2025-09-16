Kolbe sets sights on Pumas after Boks return to SA

Fleet-footed Cheslin Kolbe, who scored a brace in the Springboks’ record 43-10 victory against the All Blacks in Wellington is looking forward to the challenge that awaits him against Argentina in the closing leg of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.
The victory at Sky Stadium not only saw SA reclaim the top spot on the world rankings, but they also retained the Freedom Cup, which is on offer in matches between the Boks and All Blacks.
The Boks arrived back in SA on Sunday night after leaving Wellington in the early hours of Sunday morning (NZ time) for Sydney, and then to Johannesburg, before making their way to their respective home provinces.
With two matches remaining in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship against the Pumas — in Durban on Saturday September 27, and at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, in London, on October 4 — the competition is still wide open.
Only two points separate all four teams on the log.
The Wallabies lead the standings on 11 points, followed by the second-placed Springboks and third-placed All Blacks (both on 10 points), and Argentina (nine points).
Australia and New Zealand play each other home and away on the same dates.
All four teams have won two of their four matches so far, and in the Boks’ case specifically, they will be wary of the fact that the Pumas have beaten the Wallabies and All Blacks.
“The Pumas are playing good rugby, and it will be a good challenge when we face them,” Kolbe said.
“There’s hope within our group [that we can retain the Castle Lager Rugby Championship title], so we just need to approach each training session and game [one] at a time now, remain humble, and continue to put in the hard work.”
The Bok squad will have a few days off with their families and reassemble in Durban on Thursday to re-acclimatise after having spent three weeks in New Zealand, with Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus set to announce his squad for the two matches in next few days.
“Once we go back to training, I’m sure the coaches will have plans for us for the next two games,” Kolbe said.
“They’ve been playing really well in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship, and it’s always a physical battle against the Argentineans.
“That said, we need to make sure we focus on ourselves and where we can be better.
“We must be clinical. Test rugby is all about being clinical, disciplined, and playing on the right side of the field.”
Reflecting on the team’s record win in Wellington, which not only marked the Boks’ biggest victory against the All Blacks, but the home side’s worst defeat in history, the humble speedster said it was a special night.
“To keep the Freedom Cup in SA means a lot to the team and country,” Kolbe, who scored the first two of the Boks’ six tries, said.
“We owed ourselves a good performance, and everybody did their best and sacrificed everything for the team.
“That said, we need to take it week by week and not get ahead of ourselves.
“Instead, we have to look back at that game and see where we can be better in the next two games.”
Asked what his take was on the heavy criticism levelled at the Springboks’ new backline, which many considered too young and inexperienced for the challenge of facing the All Blacks, Kolbe said there was a special environment within the team and that every player backed one another.
“The players showed a lot of positive energy, that they mean business, and also that they want to play for a position in the team,” he said.
“That’s one thing about this squad, whoever gets their opportunity, we’ll back them and make sure that whenever they go into big games like that, that they are confident about themselves.
“I must give credit to the coaches as well for feeding us through with information and for making us as comfortable as possible throughout the week.
“What the young guys and the whole backline did was unbelievable.
“Now we need to keep our feet on the ground and continue to work hard.
“We can still rectify a lot, especially in terms of using our opportunities, and we can be better.”
Image: MASANORI UDAGAWA/WWW.PHOTOSPORT.NZ
