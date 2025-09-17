Kruisfontein, Gardens fly EP’s flag in Gold Cup
Bold new era for community rugby to see 31 matches played over five weekends
EP club rugby champions Kruisfontein United will kick off their bid for glory in the Pick n Pay Gold Cup with a match against Heidelberg on September 27 in Humansdorp.
Gardens, EP’s other representatives in the competition, start their campaign with a tough away match against Groot Brakrivier on the same day. ..
