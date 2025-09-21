Elephants down Bulldogs in U21 derby thriller
Oliver’s men keep alive their chances of qualifying for the top four
The EP Elephants were forced to stage a brave second half fightback to edge the Border Bulldogs 38-36 in a thrilling SA Rugby U21 Shield clash in East London on Friday.
It was a must-win match for both teams and a titanic battle unfolded at Police Park in the penultimate round of the league phase of the competition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.