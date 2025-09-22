Quins stay on winning track in Grand Challenge
Harlequins continued their impressive form in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition when they beat the NMU Madibaz 20-17 on Saturday.
It was another fine all-round display from a well-drilled Harlequins outfit who are finding their best form ahead of the playoffs...
