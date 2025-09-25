After their problems at Ellis Park against Australia, Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok says the team were delighted with the way they controlled the game in the second half of the Wellington Test against the All Blacks, helping them to a record win over their greatest rivals.
Libbok was again named on the bench for this Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against Argentina at King's Park in Durban, but in Wellington he was thrust into the spotlight in the 19th minute due to starting flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's concussion.
Libbok last started at flyhalf in the opening round of the Rugby Championship, on August 16 against the Wallabies in Johannesburg. The 28-year-old was instrumental in the Springboks rushing into a 22-0 lead after just 17 minutes. But they then seemed to suffer a speed wobble and were unable to change gears, their failure to control the pace of the game and where it was played, leading to a shock 38-22 defeat.
A new-look backline was outstanding in Wellington, however. New Zealand led 10-7 at halftime but were put to the sword in the second half as the Springboks romped to a 43-10 win, including six tries.
Bok flyhalf Libbok calls for control and balance against Argentina
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Libbok's game management was brilliant as he combined his slick handling skills and ability to attack space with a fantastic kicking game that saw the South Africans dominate territory.
“We talk about having control and balance, so that when we need to punch we have the energy — especially when we're in the opposition 22. I have to make sure I don't overplay,” said Libbok at the team’s base in a wet Umhlanga.
“We're happy it all came together in the second half. Whatever we tried, it all came off.
“It's important for us to keep control and spare the forwards' energy. It's a credit to the way we train and prepare, because that set us up to deliver under pressure in Wellington. Everything came off and it was nice to get that result.
“That sort of performance comes from the big rivalry between the teams. You must be at your best against the All Blacks. You can't afford one moment of slackness.
“The plans we had going into the game gave us confidence. If those plans come off because you've executed well, then we get more and more confidence.”
Springbok flanker Kwagga Smith, who will start the Argentina game on the bench with Libbok, said they now need to put their Wellington show behind them and live in the moment against dangerous opposition who have beaten New Zealand and Australia this year.
“We need to focus on the present. It doesn't matter what happened in the past,” said Smith.
“We had the opportunity to make history against New Zealand at Eden Park, but we learnt a lot out of that defeat and that helped us in the second match.”
