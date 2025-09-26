EP need win over Eagles to keep hopes alive
A nail-biting finish to the south section SA Rugby Under-21 Shield rugby competition is on the cards when the league phase of the competition reaches a climax on Saturday.
Nothing less than a win over the SWD Eagles will be good enough for the EP Elephants who will be fighting for survival at the Madibaz Stadium (kickoff 12 midday)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.