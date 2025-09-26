Rugby

EP need win over Eagles to keep hopes alive

Premium
26 September 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

A nail-biting finish to the south section SA Rugby Under-21 Shield rugby competition is on the cards when the league phase of the competition reaches a climax on Saturday.

Nothing less than a win over the SWD Eagles will be good enough for the EP Elephants who will be fighting for survival at the Madibaz Stadium (kickoff 12 midday)...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Some Palestinians say they won’t leave Gaza City | REUTERS
Dallas shooting suspect sought to terrorize ICE agents | REUTERS

Most Read