Rugby

tansa not working

Border shatter EP’s U21 Shield playoff hopes

BCM’s best to face log-leaders Boland again in upcoming south section final

Premium
29 September 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP’s hopes of reaching the SA Rugby Under-21 Shield playoffs were shattered when the Border Bulldogs pulled off a stunning win over the Boland Cavaliers in East London on Saturday.

The Elephants entered the final round of fixtures knowing they had to beat the SWD Eagles and that the Cavaliers had to subdue the Bulldogs to keep their semifinal hopes alive...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police say one dead in Michigan church shooting | REUTERS
Governor says Trump lacks authority to send troops to Oregon | REUTERS

Most Read