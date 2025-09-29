tansa not working
Kruisfontein, Gardens make EP rugby proud
Teams have been drawn to face each other in next round of Gold Cup in Kariega on Saturday
It was a red-letter day for EP rugby when Kruisfontein United and Gardens produced stunning displays to advance to the second round of the national Pick n Pay Gold Cup club rugby tournament on Saturday.
Gardens had to dig deep before they beat Groot Brakrivier 33-23, and Kruisfontein were declared winners on a more tries scored rule after their match against Heidelberg ended 33-33 after extra time...
