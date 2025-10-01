Rugby

Kruisfontein fired up for Gold Cup glory, says Domingo

Coach confident team are ready to bounce back with a win in Kariega

Premium
01 October 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

 

Kruisfontein United are confident they can turn the tables on arch-rivals Gardens when the teams collide in a blockbuster Pick n Pay Gold Cup second round encounter on Saturday, coach Frank Domingo says...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

PART 1 | Braais, pap, and Heritage vibes — SA awaits Guinness record for ...
Malema guilty on 5 firearm counts from 2018 rally; Snyman acquitted

Most Read