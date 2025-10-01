Rassie makes few changes for Boks’ decider against Pumas

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus made four changes to the match 23 for Saturday’s Rugby Championship decider against the Pumas at Twickenham in London.

Ox Nche returns to the starting XV, while Grant Williams, Jesse Kriel and Bongi Mbonambi are added to the bench.

Nche was a late withdrawal last week in Durban, where the Boks beat Argentina 67-30, after he pulled up with a niggle, but the loosehead prop is back and will pack down in the front row with Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit.

The three new players on the bench, which again features a split of five forwards and three backs, are Williams at scrumhalf, Mbonambi at hooker and Kriel as a utility back.

The rest of the squad remain unchanged, with Eben Etzebeth starting at lock alongside Ruan Nortje in his 138th Test.

Captain Siya Kolisi, who will earn his 98th cap, partners Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese in the loose trio.