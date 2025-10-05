Pumas dragged triumphant Boks into gutter — Rassie
The Springboks were dragged into the gutter before they were able to emerge with a historic victory over Argentina that enabled them to clinch back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time, coach Rassie Erasmus said.
Though the narrow 29-27 win in front of more than 70,000 fans in London was far from perfect, it had enabled the Boks to lay a solid platform for a challenging five-match European tour in November, a relieved Erasmus said. ..
