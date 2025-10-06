Gardens march into Gold Cup quarterfinals
Thrilling win over Kruisfontein in Kariega
Gardens displayed nerves of steel when they marched into the quarterfinals of the national Pick n Pay Gold club rugby tournament with a thrilling 29-25 win over Kruisfontein United in Kariega on Saturday.
After beating Kruisfontein twice in the EPRU Grand Challenge competition, Gardens chalked up a memorable hat-trick of wins over the never-say-die Humansdorp side in front of a capacity crowd at the Central Field...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.