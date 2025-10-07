Rugby

Boks want to end season with bang, says Marx

Premium
07 October 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Not content with clinching historic back-to-back Rugby Championship titles, the Springboks are planning to end their season with an even bigger bang when they embark on a five-match European tour in November, hooker Malcolm Marx says.

After beating Argentina 29-27 in their final Rugby Championship clash at Twickenham in London on Saturday, the Boks are looking ahead to their next block of work...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Dwayne Johnson as he has never been seen before
PART 1 | Braais, pap, and Heritage vibes — SA awaits Guinness record for ...

Most Read