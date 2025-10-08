Gardens braced for Gold Cup's clash of giants, says Johnson
Kariega powerhouse face crack Cape Town outfit Villager in quarterfinal showdown
It will be a clash between two giants of SA club rugby when top Kariega side Gardens face crack Cape Town outfit Villager in a Pick n Pay Gold Cup quarterfinal showdown in Cape Town on Saturday, Gardens vice-president Royden Johnson says.
Gardens delivered an impressive all-round display when they marched into the last eight with a nail-biting 29-25 win over Kruisfontein United in Kariega on Saturday...
