EP's Kwaru to face Walker Bay in club championship final

Walker Bay and Kwaru will make history at Alberton Rugby Club south of Johannesburg on Friday when they face off in the Premier Division final of the inaugural Betway Women’s Club Championship.
The main match, between the Boland and Eastern Province champions, will be preceded by the First Division final, to be contested between Potchefstroom Dorp and Titans.
SA Rugby also confirmed on Thursday that a Betway Dream Team would be selected after the final match of the groundbreaking week-long event, which is taking place on the back of unprecedented growth in the women’s game after the Springbok Women’s quarterfinal finish at the recent Rugby World Cup in England.
The Premier Division kicked off day two on Wednesday with a bang when Collegians Valkyries, who were soundly beaten by Walker Bay on Monday, chalked up their first win of the Week with a 40-7 (halftime 26-0) win over Durban University of Technology.
The students had pushed one of the pre-tournament favourites, Pretoria Harlequins, close on the opening day, but were no match for Collegians, who were full value for their six tries, including a brace to impressive lock Natasha Motlomelo.
Pirates had to come from behind to beat Mqanduli Sharks 17-12 (halftime 10-7) to register their first win of the Championship, after their nail-biting 10-5 loss to Van der Stel-Evergreens in the lightning-interrupted main match on Monday evening.
The Sharks, in turn, were a different team to the one who had lost 39-0 to Kwaru on the opening day, and when scrumhalf Nqatyiswa Lufutha went over after 37 minutes to give them a 12-10 lead, an upset looked on the cards.
But Pirates right-wing Andiswa Maseko had other ideas, diving over with 15 minutes to go in what was the deciding score of a closely fought match.
In the day’s penultimate match, Walker Bay, the four-time defending Boland champions who had accounted for Collegians on the opening day, booked their place in the Premier Division final with a 22-13 (halftime 10-5) victory over Van der Stel-Evergreens.
VDE, who beat Pirates 10-5 in the main match on Monday, opened the scoring through the first of two unconverted tries — one in each half — from flyhalf Donelle Snyders.
Scrumhalf Claudine Bani gave Walker Bay a foothold in the match when she went over for a brace of her own, in the 11th and 29th minutes, to give the Western Cape side a narrow advantage at the break.
A Snyders penalty just after the break cut the deficit to two points, but Walker Bay centre Ropha Madyah’s try, converted by flanker Maxene Valentine, extended her team’s lead to nine points (17-8).
Snyders’ second score after 43 minutes made it 17-13 but Valentine had the final say for Walker Bay with a try late in the game, ensuring they advanced to Friday’s showpiece match.
There they will meet a combative Kwaru outfit, who underlined their championship credentials by scoring five tries to one to beat Harlequins 29-15 in the day’s main match.
A brace of tries from Kwaru number eight, Yolanda Ntibane, gave the Eastern Cape side a 12-3 lead at the break.
Harlequins struck back shortly after the restart, flanker Sibonelo Letsela showing the opposition a clean pair of heels as she galloped away for a try under the posts.
But three further touchdowns, to fullback Lee-Jane Harris, replacement forward Sinovuyo Dunana and loosehead prop Bonga Mxokozeli, booked Kwaru’s place in what will be an all-coastal showpiece match on a day that, whatever the result, will go down in South African women’s rugby history. — SA Rugby Communications
EP's Kwaru to face Walker Bay in club championship final
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
