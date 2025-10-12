EP’s Kwaru win inaugural Women’s Club Championship

Eastern Province's Kwaru made history on Friday when they won the Premier Division final of the inaugural Betway Women’s Club Championship, beating Walker Bay Babes 17-14 (halftime 12-7) at Alberton Rugby Club, south of Johannesburg, to bring the curtain down on a watershed week for women’s rugby in SA.
In an all-coastal showpiece match that will go down in South African rugby history, it was Kwaru, the pride of Gqeberha, who ultimately prevailed against the four-time defending Boland champions after a pulsating match whose result hung in the balance until the very end.
Kwaru took an early 7-0 lead, Dream Team flyhalf Yandisa Nobanda going over after seven minutes for a try she converted herself. Walker Bay Babes responded midway through the first period, right wing Sinalo Ziqwayi diving over for centre Rufaro Tagarira to convert to bring the scores level.
Kwaru struck a major blow on the stroke of halftime, when replacement Hlomla Puzi barged over to give the Eastern Cape side a five-point lead at the break.
Walker Bay hit back shortly after the restart when scrumhalf Claudine Bani dived over under the posts for centre Rufaro Tagarira to convert to give the Babes a 14-12 lead with 15 minutes remaining.
Kwaru, however, landed the coup de grâce from the restart, centre Unathi Mali going over after 46 minutes for what proved to be the championship-winning score.
In the First Division final, played as a curtain-raiser to the main match, Titans beat Potchefstroom Dorp 20-19 in a nail-biting match that went down to the wire.
To add to the significance of the occasion, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was present as Betway’s head of sponsorship, Jason Shield, announced the inaugural Dream Team, comprising the best players from the groundbreaking weeklong event, which took place on the back of the Springbok Women’s quarterfinal finish at the recent Rugby World Cup in England.
“Knowing there is a Dream Team to aspire to will provide further incentive to all players in future,” SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said.
“The official recognition of being the best player in your position may be ceremonial this year, but together with our sponsors Betway, we are already thinking about how the Dream Team can help fuel the growth of women’s rugby in an even more meaningful way in the coming years.”
Alexander said: “The inaugural Women’s Club Championship will be long remembered as a landmark day in the history of women’s rugby in SA.”
The Dream Team (1-23) is: Hloma Puzi (Kwaru, EP), Owethu Nayapi (Mqanduli Sharks, Border), Mmadjadja Mohalali (Welkom, Griffons), TJ Ngxowa (Collegians, Free State), Rapha Madyah (Walker Babes, Boland), Buthle Sonamzi (Walker Babes, Boland), Martha Yokwane (Potchefstroom Dorp, Leopards), Teddy Gatyana, capt (Potchefstroom Dorp, Leopards), Chloe Adams (Titans Knysna, SWD), Yandisa Nobanda (Kwaru, EP), Khanyisele Ntai (Raiders, Golden Lions), Mapula Matsimela (University of Limpopo, Limpopo), Klarissa van der Linden, v-capt, (Pretoria Harlequins, Blue Bulls), Vuyelwa Mosala (Collegians Valkyries, Free State), Inge Sander (Collegians Valkyries, Free State). Replacements: Maxene Valentine (Walker Babes, Boland), Sharon Baloyi (Pirates, Golden Lions), Yola Lumko (Walker Babes, Boland), Emihle Mayitshe (Mqanduli Sharks, Border), Bernice Strydom (Potchefstroom Dorp, Leopards), Onie Sihlobo (Potchefstroom Dorp, Leopards), Kwanene Zungu (Durban University of Technology, KwaZulu-Natal), Alichia Arries (Van der Stel-Evergreens, WP). — SA Rugby Communications.
EP’s Kwaru win inaugural Women’s Club Championship
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
