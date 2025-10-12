Rugby

Gallant Gardens pipped in Gold Cup thriller

Cape side Villager advance to national club rugby semifinals

Premium
12 October 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Villager advanced to the Pick n Pay Gold Cup national club rugby semifinals when they pipped a never-say-die Gardens side 40-35 after a thrill-a-minute tussle in Cape Town on Saturday.

An adventurous Gardens outfit always threatened on attack, and the inventive Kariega side kept the Villager defenders on their toes for the full 80 minutes of a highly charged knockout clash...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SIU raids Maumela’s mansion, seizes three Lamborghinis.
South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home

Most Read