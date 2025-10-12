Gallant Gardens pipped in Gold Cup thriller
Cape side Villager advance to national club rugby semifinals
Villager advanced to the Pick n Pay Gold Cup national club rugby semifinals when they pipped a never-say-die Gardens side 40-35 after a thrill-a-minute tussle in Cape Town on Saturday.
An adventurous Gardens outfit always threatened on attack, and the inventive Kariega side kept the Villager defenders on their toes for the full 80 minutes of a highly charged knockout clash...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.