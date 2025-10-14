Sharks determined to bounce back
Massive job ahead of us’ in home games against Ulster and Scarlets, says Plumtree
Two make-or-break home matches will offer the Sharks an opportunity to get their season back on track after they failed to win any of their opening three United Rugby Championship fixtures, coach John Plumtree says.
After crashing to a 31-5 defeat against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday, the Durban outfit have plummeted to a lowly 13th position on the 16-team URC log. ..
