EP must look after brightest U21 prospects, says Oliver
Coach believes some of his squad have potential to step up to senior team.
Exciting times await EP's U21 rugby team even though they failed in their mission to reach the SA Rugby Shield playoffs in 2025, coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.
EP’s hopes of reaching the semifinals were shattered when the Border Bulldogs pulled off a stunning win over the Boland Cavaliers in East London on the final weekend of league action ahead of the playoffs...
