Bulls need more defensive oomph — Ackermann
We can sit and sulk or we can do something, coach says before Connacht match
More fire is needed in the bellies of the underperforming Bulls players when they are on defensive duty against Connacht in a crunch United Rugby Championship clash in Ireland on Friday, coach Johan Ackermann said.
After winning their opening home matches against the Ospreys (53-40) and Leinster (39-31) the Bulls came unstuck against Ulster in their first match on the road when they lost 28-7 last week...
