Boks pick powerful squad to conquer Europe
Former Junior SA captain Zachary Porthen earns first cap for tour
The first decisive step in the Springboks’ grand plan to conquer Europe was taken on Monday when they named a 36-man squad bristling with power among the forwards and pace to burn among the backs.
First up for the world champions, in what will be an energy-sapping and compacted tour, is a clash against Japan at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1...
