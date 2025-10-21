Gelvandale Rugby Academy invited to play in Namibia
Northern areas players to compete at Day of Dolphin tournament in Swakopmund
It will be the opportunity of a lifetime for Gelvandale Rugby Academy players when they compete at the Day of Dolphin tournament in Swakopmund in Namibia on November 1, academy founder Enrico Grootboom says.
Driven by a passion for rugby and a strong desire to keep young boys in the community out of gangsterism and off the streets, Grootboom founded the Gelvandale Rugby Academy in 2015...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.