Tickets go on sale for Stormers clash in Gqeberha
The countdown to the Investec Champions Cup rugby clash between the DHL Stormers and crack French outfit Stade Rochelais in Gqeberha on December 13 started when organisers announced ticket sales would open on Wednesday.
The Stormers’ move to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium was made because the World Supercross Championship has been booked to take place at their home ground in Cape Town on the same weekend...
