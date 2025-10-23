Action-packed EP club rugby programme on cards
Grand Challenge Top 12 battle plus full day of lower division finals
Gardens will be gunning to end a four-game losing streak when they face Trying Stars in their final league outing in Alexandria on Saturday, ahead of the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby playoffs.
Apart from Grand Challenge Top 12 action, a full day of top-class rugby has been planned for the Adcock Stadium, when several EPRU lower division finals will be contested...
