Sharks need mindset switch, says Plumtree
Bid to snap four-game winless streak against fellow strugglers Scarlets
A mindset switch and an urgent injection of energy are needed from the Sharks if they want to snap a four-game winless streak against fellow strugglers the Scarlets in Durban on Saturday, coach John Plumtree says.
After a slow start, the Sharks are third from bottom on the 16-team log with only three points to show from their opening four matches...
