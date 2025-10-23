Stormers will throw kitchen sink at Benetton, says Hlungwani
Cape side have made a flying start to URC campaign and view showdown against the Italians as chance to further boost their points tally
The unbeaten Stormers will adopt a ruthless approach and throw everything they can at Benetton when the sides clash on Saturday, forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says.
The Cape side have made a flying start to their United Rugby Championship campaign and view the showdown against the Italians as an opportunity to further boost their points tally...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.