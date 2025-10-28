Rugby

Boks hyped up for tough European tour — Rassie

We want to measure ourselves against the best, says coach

Premium
28 October 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

The Springboks want to measure themselves against some of the best teams in the world on their gruelling five-match European tour, coach Rassie Erasmus says.

The Boks departed for London in different groups in the past few days, with the full squad set to assemble in the UK on Monday for what promises to be an action-packed tour...

