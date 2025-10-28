Quins ready to come out firing, says Nicolaai
Harlequins are looking forward to a cracking Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby semifinal against defending champions Kruisfontein United on Saturday, coach Leon Nicolaai says.
The winner of this clash at the Adcock Stadium will face the side that comes out on top in the other semifinal between Gardens and Progress in Kariega...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.