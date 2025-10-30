Boks must set tone in Wembley opener, says Rassie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KEY PLAYER: Cheslin Kolbe will start at fullback for the Springboks when they play Japan at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday

It is vital the Springboks lay down a marker and set the tone for a gruelling five-match European tour when they face Japan at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says.

The world champions are expecting to face a furious onslaught from the Brave Blossoms, who are gunning to pull off a major upset at the 90,000-seater home of English soccer (kickoff 6.10pm SA time).

SA’s other Tests are against France at Stade de France in Paris (November 8), Italy at the Allianz Stadium in Turin (November 15), Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (November 22), and Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (November 29).

“We will treat Japan with the utmost respect, and we also know how important this match will be to set the tone for the rest of our tour,’ Erasmus says.

“Six players in the group are currently plying their trade in Japan, and we believe their experience of playing in that league and either with or against some of their players will be a bonus for us.

“But I’m sure Japan will also tap into their knowledge of those players as they prepare for the match.

“It is also good to have a few players back in the mix after missing a few games due to various reasons, and one can sense their excitement to be back in the squad.

“We felt this is the best team we could field against a quality Japan outfit, who will want to make a strong point against us.

“They are a quality team, and they have a top coach in Eddie Jones, so we have no doubt they’ll throw everything at us.

“They beat us in 2015, and they showed what a quality outfit they are in the first half of our 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final against them, so we are expecting them to come out guns blazing.

“They also lost by only four points against Australia last weekend, which is a testament to the improvement they have been making, so we need to be sharp on attack and defence if we want to get the result.

“Very little separates the top teams in the world, and if you are not on your game both mentally and physically on the day, anything can happen.

“So, we will treat them with the utmost respect, and we also know how important this match will be to set the tone for the rest of our tour.”

Former Junior Springbok captain Zachary Porthen will make his Springbok debut at Wembley.

Erasmus named 16 players in his matchday squad that featured in the team’s 29-27 victory against Argentina in their final Rugby Championship clash earlier this month, which saw them clinch the title for the second year in a row.

Three players will make a welcome return to the squad, having last featured earlier in the season, while two others, who have not been involved so far in 2025, are back in the green and gold.

Kurt-Lee Arendse (wing), Franco Mostert (utility forward), and Lood de Jager (lock) reclaim their places in the starting XV after missing the last few matches due to injuries and a family bereavement. Gerhard Steenekamp (prop) and Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) are back among the replacements after last featuring in the 2024 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour.

André Esterhuizen, who has become known as a hybrid player, has also been named on the replacements bench as a backup loose forward, although he could be drafted into the backline if the need arises.

Ox Nche, Porthen – who will become the youngest prop to make his Test debut for the Springboks in the professional era – and Malcolm Marx will form a quality front row, while RG Snyman and De Jager will join forces in the engine room, and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will form a loose trio with Mostert and Jasper Wiese, completing a powerful pack for the match.

In the backline, Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will dictate play at halfback, with the exciting Arendse and Ethan Hooker on the wings, with Cheslin Kolbe moving from his regular wing position to fullback for the clash.

The experienced Japan-based centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will partner up in the midfield.

On the replacements bench, Grobbelaar will unite with Steenekamp and Wilco Louw in the backup front row, with Ruan Nortje providing lock cover, Esterhuizen covering flanker, and Kwagga Smith further loose forward cover. The two backs on the bench are playmakers Grant Williams and Manie Libbok, who will also play a crucial role in providing a notable impact off the bench.

“Porthern proved at the United Rugby Championship level and with the Junior Springboks what he can do, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can offer in his first Test match,” Erasmus said.

“Obviously, he has a lot to learn this week, but we have experienced players in the squad who have been helping and guiding him, and we believe this is the right match to give him an opportunity to prove what he can do.

“At this level, you have to sink or swim, so although it will be a challenging week for him to learn our structures, it will also be a very exciting week for him.”

Springbok team:

15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Ethan Hooker, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Zachary Porthen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Andre Esterhuizen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.

The Herald