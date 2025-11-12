Police Park chosen to host Brutten Ten final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ALL TO PLAY FOR: FB United's Monwabisi Mkwakwi running with the ball against WSU at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday.

The organisers of the Border Brutten Ten have explained the reason behind opting for Police Park for the competition’s final instead of the larger capacity Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, saying it was more central for travelling spectators.

On Saturday, the Walter Sisulu All Blacks and Young Leopards from Ducats will contest the final, and Fort Beaufort United and Buffs will contest for third place.

Sisa Dukashe has been the go-to venue for rugby cup competition finals in the Border region because of its larger capacity.

The inaugural Brutten final in 2024, which was won by Fort Hare University, was staged there, as was the Eastern Cape Super 14 in 2024.

Recently, the Buffalo City Metro First Division final was played at the venue.

Sisa Dukashe holds up to 17,000 people.

With its main grandstand currently non-operational, it is believed to now cater for 12,000.

But that is still twice the number of Police Park.

“Police Park is at the centre of town and is accessible to people coming from Kwelera and other parts,” Brutten LOC chair Sizwe Sodinga said.

“We did not have big numbers in attendance in the rounds that were played at Sisa Dukashe.

“Yes, it is the ideal venue because of its capacity to host a final.

“But people told us that Mdantsane was far, and some had to travel twice from their respective towns or villages to make it to Mdantsane, whereas at Police Park, it was only one trip,” he said.

Sodinga was hopeful that the final would produce fireworks.

“Last year, WSU were disappointed by the position they finished at, and this year they really want to lift the trophy, but on the other side, Leopards are still reeling from having missed out on winning the league recently.

“They want to have silverware in their cabinet for sure,” he said.

The All Blacks beat Beaufort United 33-18, and the Leopards downed Buffs 38-12 in the semifinals at Sisa Dukashe at the weekend.

It will be the second time the Leopards and the All Blacks meet in the competition this season.

Their last meeting was in the pool stages about two weeks ago, and the game ended 21-10 in favour of the Leopards.

In that game, WSU fielded a second-string team and rested their key players, as they had qualified for the semis with a game in hand.

For the final, the big boys will be available.

