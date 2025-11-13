Khethani wants to push Elephants back to top

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BOLSTERING SQUAD: EP Elephants head coach Allister Coetzee, second from left, is flanked by Athi Khethani, far left, Mzwanele Gora and EP general manager Mzi Mpofu

Scrumming down and helping to push EP towards Currie Cup Premier Division promotion and growing his own skills are both key objectives for newly signed Elephants forward Athi Khethani.

The 32-year-old former Griquas lock is one of several new recruits EP coach Allister Coetzee has signed to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

In their quest for success, EP have signed 13 new players, and there could be more in the pipeline.

In addition, several players who caught the eye during the recently completed Grand Challenge club rugby competition are set to be invited to train and go through a conditioning phase alongside the EP squad.

A list of between 10 and 15 names will be released shortly as EP look to extend their playing base ahead of the new season.

To achieve their goal of being elevated to playing in the Premier Division, EP must end among the top four clubs when the SA Cup kicks off in March.

“I heard about the new vibe here at EP Rugby, and that is one of the reasons I wanted to transfer from Griquas to play in Gqeberha,” Khethani said.

“It has been wonderful to come back to the Eastern Cape because I have played for EP before, and I come from this region.

“We are all working hard in pre-season and looking forward to a great season playing for the Elephants.

“I want to get EP back into the Currie Cup premier division because they have always been my home team.

“When I played for Griquas against EP in Kimberley last year the Elephants gave us a tough first half.

“But in the second half Griquas showed better fitness.”

Khethani said he was enjoying working under head coach Coetzee and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot.

“Training with a forwards coach like Matt will develop and grow my game,” he said.

“I am here to play exciting rugby, and I am hungry for success for the Elephants.

“One of the strong points of my game is ball carrying.

“Stopping mauls and attacking mauls are very important to me.

“These are my homeboys at EP, and I know them, and they welcomed me nicely.”

EP general manager Mzi Mpofu said the Elephants were excited to have Khethani in their ranks for the new season.

“Our coach, Allister, was very focused on the players he wanted,” he said.

“He gave us a list, and we bought in and gave him free rein and said any support he needed would be given.

“Athi can be a leader in our pack.

“Quite a few of the players we have brought in are experienced players who can provide leadership and guidance for players the coach is looking to bring in from clubs.

“The idea is that even if Athi is not given the specific role of captain, he can still provide leadership.

“We are also delighted to have forwards coach Matt [Proudfoot] here, and we are optimistic about what he can contribute.

“Not only to the provincial team, but also to the greater local rugby fraternity.”

New players signed by EP: Buhle Nojekwa (prop, Griffons), Hlomla Zondani (prop, SWD Eagles), Kamvelihle Fatyela (hooker, Border), Athi Khethani (lock, flank Griquas), Joshua Paris (lock, Griffons) Armand Grobler (lock, played in France and for Harlequins in Pretoria), ⁠CJ Velleman (flank, Western Province), ⁠Damon Royle (loose forward, SWD Eagles), ⁠Mzwanele Gora (scrumhalf, Griffons), ⁠Sachin Toring (scrumhalf, SWD), ⁠Maxwell Klaasen (flyhalf, Border), ⁠Lwandile Maphuko (utility back, Leopards), ⁠Mpho Ntsane (utility back, SWD).

The Herald