All Blacks, Leopards promise fireworks in Brutten final

BIG HIT: Young Leopards prop Xhanti Zixesha makes a tackle in their Brutten Cup semifinal against Buffs at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane recently.

WSU All Blacks players say they have had to juggle writing exams with training, while for Young Leopards it has been about balancing their daily jobs and preparation for the Border Brutten Cup final.

But regardless of those challenges, All Blacks utility forward Hlomla Payi and Leopards prop Xhanti Zixesha have promised fireworks when the teams meet at Police Park in Cambridge on Saturday (3pm).

The winner of the final will be the second name engraved on the cup’s list of winners.

Fort Hare were the inaugural champions in 2024.

There was an exchange of words and a tug-of-war with the silverware between Payi and Zixesha in their pre-match picture opportunity with local organising committee member Sindile Mayende, perhaps giving a glimpse of what is to come on Saturday.

In their road to the final, Leopards, from Ducats, did not taste defeat.

They won all four of their pool games and their semifinal.

The All Blacks had one loss, which came against the Leopards in the group stages.

In that game, WSU did not field some of their key players.

Zixesha said he was not overly concerned about those big players returning to face his team.

He felt the experience of having played in finals in the Heritage and Easter Tournaments over the past two seasons would stand them in good stead.

“If you look at our record in the finals we played in the past few months, it is impressive.

“We have hardly lost any. We always come out on top.

“We are mentally strong even going to this final.

“Yes, they did not play their key players when we played them in the pool games, but the majority of their players from that day will for sure play on Saturday.

“Though some guys have been working during the week and coming to training, they know what is expected.

“We have to execute our plans and get the job done,” he said.

Payi said the All Blacks were eager to put silverware in their cabinet, which has been empty for more than half a decade.

Their captain, Khanya Solani, shared in a media conference after their semifinal win over Fort Beaufort that the All Blacks last won a major cup in 2018.

“Like Solani said, it has been a long time since we last lifted a trophy.

“It is our chance now to make the university proud and show what we have been working on over the past few months.

“Some of the guys have been writing exams, but we are confident that our preparations are in order for the final.”

He said the intensity of the final was ideal preparation for young players who would feature in 2026 in the Varsity Shield.

