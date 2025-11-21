‘These Boks have never won in Ireland’: how Rassie bends minds and shifts goalposts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After two weeks of superlatives and just when a hint of complacency might have started creeping in, ruthless coach Rassie Erasmus has moved the goalposts yet again. In response, can the Springboks keep hitting their targets?

There’s a lot said and written about Erasmus’ coaching or leadership style, much of which could be probably distilled into his unique way of keeping it real.

In a previous incarnation (Rugby World Cup 2019; Chasing the Sun I), keeping it real was known as “keeping the main thing, the main thing”. But the main thing is the same thing, and that is winning season-defining Test matches when it counts, and on demand.

Of course, Erasmus wants to rip the favourites tag off his world No 1 team — especially after all the fine words of flattery that descended on the Boks in the wake of their 14-man battering of France and their much-changed 14-and-sometimes-13-man heist against Italy.

But Erasmus is also keeping it real. Since he took on the top Bok job in 2018, not only has his Springbok team not won in Dublin, they’ve barely won at all against Ireland, with just a single victory (Loftus Versfeld, July 2024) to stack up against three defeats.

In fact, in 113 years of trying, South Africa’s results at the Aviva Stadium in Lansdowne Road read: W8 L6 D1. Hardly a convincing record.

So mind games aside, there’s no point in sugar-coating it: in the fourth week of a demanding tour in tough overseas conditions, in what is essentially the climax of the 2025 international rugby season, the question is simple: can the Boks win when it counts, against their bogey team?

(Bonus question to the match officials: can the Boks win and keep 15 men on the field for 80 minutes?)

Realism pervades the Bok selection for Dublin. These Boks might not have won in Ireland before, but the majority of the match-day 23 are well acquainted with the challenges that Andy Farrell’s team present.

Most of this Bok squad were rested after the match against France, and a player like Franco Mostert, whose disciplinary hearing this week ultimately rescinded the red card he picked up against Italy, was excluded from consideration in order to preserve the group’s focus.

A year’s worth of experimentation has also yielded the ability to field what looks like a settled team, notwithstanding major setbacks to front-line players such as Ox Nche, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Lood de Jager, Aphelele Fassi and Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

The pack is powerful, relatively mobile and certainly destructive; the centres are a formidable combination; and Canan Moodie and Damian Willemse bring polished versatility to the back three.

It’s at half-back, though, where Erasmus’ tinkering has really come good: after 60 minutes of dealing with Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ireland will then have to contend with the quicksilver combo of Grant Williams and Manie Libbok, particularly the latter’s ability to get his backline humming with fluid passing and pinpoint cross-field kicks, precisely when defensive legs might be tiring.

The rest of the bench is a tough proposition: more front-row power and, in RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith and Andre Esterhuizen, three of the best impact players in the world. Considering the role of the Bok substitutes in their recent victories, it’s fair to say the opposition have yet to work out how to counter this new and improved version of the Bomb Squad.

Clearly, that’s not to imply Ireland aren’t up to the job. Ireland might have slipped to No.4 in the world rankings, but this is still a team who know they’ve beaten the Boks, and they know how they’ve beaten the Boks. The only caveat might be that, in terms of personnel and game plan, the Boks have evolved rapidly in the interim while Ireland have the look of a team whose direction of travel remains uncertain.

Coach Farrell has parachuted both his centres Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose straight back into the starting line-up (after bench duty and injury, respectively), as well as loose forward Josh van der Flier. Van der Flier couldn’t make the British and Irish Lions loose trio under the same coach, and thereafter indifferent form and a hamstring injury sidelined the former world-player-of-the-year further. All three are big calls.

Mack Hansen has impressed mightily as a stand-in fullback and first receiver (a hat-trick against Australia last week), as has Tommy O’Brien on the wing (five tries in five Tests), and from 1 to 8 Ireland look as uncompromising and as street-smart as ever.

Despite losing the ballast of lock Joe McCarthy in the engine room, Tadhg Beirne slots handily into the second row and Ryan Baird’s speed and power as a back-rower is a new addition to the more traditional heavy ball-carrying of captain Caelan Doris (and Jack Conan, off the bench).

The stakes are perhaps higher for Ireland. Another victory against a fully loaded Springbok team may count for more than many of their previous triumphs but defeat will consign the Irish to an abject 0-3 against the big hitters of France, New Zealand and South Africa in 2025.

Farrell regards Irish flyhalf Sam Prendergast as the next Jonny Sexton, but Prendergast has never faced the Springboks before and though he doesn’t lack the appetite for tackling, he wants for technique and even the Wallabies found joy in targeting his channel.

As always, the quality of scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park’s game management will go a long way in determining Ireland’s success or otherwise, and if Prendergast proves a weak link, a sterner replacement in Jack Crowley will be swapped in sooner rather than later.

The rivalry between the Springboks and Ireland is well-documented in recent years and the needle (and associated bragging rights) is real. However, as great a rivalry as it is between the two teams, it’s probably a greater rugby friendship between the two nations.

With RG Snyman and ex-Bok coach Jacques Nienaber at Leinster, and Felix Jones, Jerry Flannery and Paddy Sullivan in the Bok set-up itself, the rugby relationship between Ireland and South Africa is a busy two-way street at the moment.

Saturday’s blockbuster Test, however, represents a fork in the road. As a definitive must-win game, it’s a Test which will confirm or halt trajectories, be that upwards or downwards, as both teams head into the new year.

Win, and with a 5-0 November clean sweep ― only the Wales Test is pending ― the Springboks will stamp their champion status on the northern hemisphere in no uncertain terms. Lose, and Rassie Erasmus will have enough regrets and work-ons to spoil his December holidays.

Probably the only guarantee is that the Cranberries’ Zombie song will be belted out at full volume at the Aviva in Dublin tomorrow. As for which set of fans, Springbok or Irish, get to impose their version of the lyrics on the other, that remains to be seen.